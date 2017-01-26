brie-bella3

The Rock Wins Award, Brie Bella Participating In Fashion Show (Photo), Big E Games (Video)

Published On 01/25/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– Big E plays Until Dawn in this new video from Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel, featuring appearances by Seth Rollins and RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro:

– HBO announced today that The Rock has won the 2017 People’s Choice Award for Favorite Premium Series Actor for his work on Ballers.

– Brie Bella, who is now 26 weeks pregnant with she and Daniel Bryan’s first child, noted on Instagram that she will be participating in a fashion show for the What Matters Foundation in Phoenix, Arizona tomorrow evening. Details are in this Instagram post with a preview from an upcoming pregnancy shoot she did:

