The Rock’s Birthday, Maryse On The Miz Winning The RAW Main Event (Video), Kurt Angle

– As noted, last night’s RAW saw The Miz defeat Finn Balor and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat to become the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. In the Fallout video above, Maryse interrupts the WWE reporter when he mentions the interference from Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe. Maryse says her husband won that match and gets all the credit, and will be the next Intercontinental Champion.

– Former WWE Champion The Rock turns 45 years old today. Also, today would have been the 54th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Ray “Big Boss Man” Traylor.

– Below is video from last night’s “Table For 3” with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle talking to Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge about having 5 children. Angle says he wanted 6 but that’s not going to happen. Edge wonders how Angle juggles everything as he’s all over the place with just 2 kids. Angle says he didn’t get to see his oldest kids a lot because he was on the road but he learned how to be a good dad and spent almost every day with his kids after he got sober a few years back.