The Rock’s Daughter Comments On Possibly Pursuing Wrestling Career

The Rock’s daughter Simone Garcia Johnson has been named the Golden Globes Ambassador for 2018. The role was previously referred to as Miss or Mr. Golden Globe.

The 16 year old high school student spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the new role and was asked about following in the footsteps of her former WWE Champion father. It was noted that she appears to be a big fan of women’s wrestling. She commented when asked what she loves about the sport:

“It’s a sport that is unlike anything else in the world. There’s just a certain amount of passion that every move and match requires, and that’s so admirable. It’s definitely something I’ve thought about and want to pursue.”

The Rock tweeted the following on the gig with the Golden Globes: