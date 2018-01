Simone Garcia Johnson, daughter of the Rock, was interviewed by Refinery29 following her role as the Golden Globes Ambassador at the Golden Globes Award. In the interview, she once again said that she is interested in wrestling.

“Yeah, I love wrestling, and I have so much respect for female wrestlers. To see them do that show and how well they portrayed it, I could see how hard all those women worked. Fingers crossed for that show for sure.”