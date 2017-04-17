the-rock8

The Rock’s “Fate Of The Furious” Breaks Record For Global Opening, 15 Times Superstars Wielded Unusual Weapons

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new movie, The Fate of the Furious, opened on Friday and has broken the all-time record for biggest global opening at $532.5 million. Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens with a $528.96 million was the previous record.

– WWE has released the latest episode of Fury, which features “15 times Superstars wielded unusual weapons.” You can watch it here:

