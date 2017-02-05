The Rumored Card For WWE Extreme Rules

Following this week’s episode of WWE RAW, here are the matches that are rumored to take place at the Extreme Rules PPV on June 4th:

* Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman (rumored to be a stretcher match or an ambulance match)

* Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins

* Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

* The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose for the IC title

* Neville vs. Austin Aries for the cruiserweight title

* Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley for the women’s title

A tag team turmoil match is scheduled for next week’s RAW to determine the #1 contenders for the Hardys’ tag team titles.