The Rumored Card For WWE Extreme Rules
Published On 05/02/2017 | News
Following this week’s episode of WWE RAW, here are the matches that are rumored to take place at the Extreme Rules PPV on June 4th:
* Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman (rumored to be a stretcher match or an ambulance match)
* Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins
* Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
* The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose for the IC title
* Neville vs. Austin Aries for the cruiserweight title
* Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley for the women’s title
A tag team turmoil match is scheduled for next week’s RAW to determine the #1 contenders for the Hardys’ tag team titles.