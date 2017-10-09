The Shield Match Announced For WWE TLC

As noted, tonight’s WWE RAW saw Roman Reigns reunite The Shield with RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has announced The Shield vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Cesaro and Sheamus in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs match for the October 22nd TLC pay-per-view.

Below is the updated card for TLC:

Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match

The Shield (Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) vs. Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore

RAW Women’s Title Match

Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss

Asuka makes her main roster debut