The Shield Survivor Series Entrance Video, AJ Styles On Brock Lesnar, Clash Of Champions

– Above is the first promo for the December 17th WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view, a SmackDown event.
– WWE posted this behind-the-scenes Survivor Series look at The Shield before their win over The New Day:
– WWE Champion AJ Styles tweeted the following on his Survivor Series loss to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar:
Tonight didn’t go my way… but since I came to @WWE, I’ve wanted to prove I’m the best and that I can hang with ANYONE.
So, if you ever want to go again Brock. Let’s do it. #SurvivorSeries
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) November 20, 2017