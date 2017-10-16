The Shield’s Gear (Photo, Video), WWE Main Event Matches, Kalisto’s Title Customized (Video)

– WWE posted this video of WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto getting his new title belt customized.

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Portland for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Rhyno vs. Dash Wilder

* Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak

– As seen below, The Shield brought back their old gear for the opening segment of tonight’s RAW main event in Portland. Tonight’s show will see Roman Reigns face Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage match while RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defend against Cesaro & Sheamus.