The Singh Brothers On AJ Styles (Video), NXT Live Events For 2018, Tonight’s WWE 205 Live

– As noted, tonight’s WWE SmackDown will feature a 2-on-1 Handicap Match with WWE Champion AJ Styles taking on The Singh Brothers. Above is video of Samir Singh and Sunil Singh sending a warning to The Phenomenal One. Sunil says Jinder Mahal pays them the big bucks so they will do whatever it takes to make him proud. Samir says Clash of Champions is right around the corner and they have one goal in mind – to weaken AJ to the point that The Modern Day Maharaja can easily become a two-time WWE Champion.

– Drew Gulak and Tony Nese vs. Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander will take place on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode.

– WWE and Triple H announced the following on the first WWE NXT Road Trip live events of 2018: