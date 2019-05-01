The Singh Brothers Return To WWE 205 Live – Are They No Longer With Jinder Mahal?

For the first time since the first-ever episode of WWE 205 Live, The Singh Brothers returned to the show to test their mettle against The Lucha House Party’s Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado. Before the match began, Samir and Sunil Singh heralded their return by explaining that they’re ready to take 205 Live into the future.

The Singh Brothers came up short in their return bout as Metalik dropped an elbow on Sunil with a follow-up Shooting Star Press from Dorado to score the pinfall.

Their alliance with Jinder Mahal appears to be over as WWE.com shifted their respective profiles from the SmackDown LIVE roster to the 205 Live roster. Samir and Sunil joined SmackDown LIVE with Mahal in the Superstar Shake-up and got attacked by Lars Sullivan in their lone appearance.