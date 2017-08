On the latest edition of The Ross Report, Pro Wrestling Illustrated senior writer Dan Murphy revealed the top 10 wrestlers for the annual PWI 500 list which covers June 2016-June 2017. The list is as follows:

1. Kazuchika Okada

2. AJ Styles

3. Kevin Owens

4. Roman Reigns

5. Kenny Omega

6. Shinsuke Nakamura

7. Dean Ambrose

8. Samoa Joe

9. Bobby Roode

10. The Miz

This is the first time a Japanese wrestler has ranked at #1 in the PWI 500 and the first wrestler to not be from WWE, WCW or TNA.