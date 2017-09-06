The Top WWE Wrestlers According To The PWI 500

Every year the PWI 500 is released, usually in September, ranking the 500 best wrestlers on the planet. Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s list is always the cause for mass debate, especially because they consider more than just what happens in the ring in order to compile their rankings. They take into account results, belts, feuds with other wrestlers, storylines, quality of the opposition and the wrestler’s prominence.

This has become a much-debated topic, with even top bookmakers like Unibet frequently trying to second-guess the order of the ranking. The top 10 places are always WWE heavy and this year is no different, with 8 WWE stars in the first 10. The first place is held by Kazuchika Okada and the fifth spot went to Kenny Omega. The others are all wrestlers.

#10 – The Miz

The Miz has been round a long time in the WWE business but put together his best career run over this ranking period. He became Intercontinental Champion while engaging in thrilling rivalries with the likes of Dolph Ziggler, Dean Ambrose and Daniel Bryan. He joined Smack down during the 2016 draft but is now back on Raw with the belt back in his hands once again.

#9 – Bobby Roode

A rising start through WWE’s NXT franchise. Roode made his bow in August last year and has gone from strength to strength, even claiming Shinsuke Nakamura’s championship at the start of 2017. He’s fast become a major star in the organization.

#8 – Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe, like Bobby Rhode, shot to stardom through the NXT franchise. He was a major player in the NXT last year and found he and Shinsuke Nakamura doing battle and trading championship wins regularly. Now, he’s over on Raw and looking to establish himself on the main circuit. He’s been a huge hit already so it won’t be long before he becomes a mega star.

#7 – Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose, in this PWI ranking period, has been WWE Champion, the first man to cleanly beat John Cena in over 7 years on tv and also the Intercontinental Champion. It’s easy to see why the Money in the Bank champion of 2016 finds himself in the top 10.

#6 – Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura made a name for himself in NXT before moving over to Smackdown. He became the NXT Champion after only four months and when he made the switch to Smackdown, he had been champion twice. He will be looking to make his mark once again.

#4 – Roman Reigns

Reigns was ranked #1 last year but after a few high profile defeats, he finds himself down the list this time round. He is one of the WWE’s most recognized wrestlers and is always in the thick of it when it comes to storylines and promotion. He did also hold the WWE United States Championship for 106 days.

#3 – Kevin Owens

Owens held the WWE Universal belt for 188 days and has also been involved in one of the biggest feuds of the year with wrestling legend, Chris Jericho. This combined with two runs at the United States Title have seen Owens ranked third on the list.

#2 – AJ Styles

The highest ranked WWE star in the PWI 500. Many thought he would end up as the #1 but after losing his belt to John Cena in January, it saw him slip out of contention for the WWE Title. He is currently the best WWE in-ring superstar and continues to go from strength to strength.