The Undertaker and Kurt Angle Pulled From Starrcast

In an interview with SI.com, Conrad Thompson announced that both The Undertaker and Kurt Angle have been pulled from their Starrcast II appearances. Thompson explained what happened with Undertaker:

“The announcement went wide and viral,” said Thompson. “I was told it had gotten WWE’s attention and that Vince McMahon texted The Undertaker about the appearance. ’Taker’s representation, which is a company called Get Engaged, called to tell me, ‘WWE says he can’t do it.’”

“I had a friend discuss the situation with Vince McMahon, and I was assured the ‘heat’ wasn’t on me or my event but rather that The Undertaker shouldn’t be doing personal appearances outside of WWE,” said Thompson. “I was assured that damages would be covered, a suitable replacement offered, or some sort of compromise to make everyone happy.”