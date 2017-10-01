The Undertaker And Other Top WWE Superstars Appear At WrestleMania 34 Press Event (Photos, Video)

As noted, WWE held a WrestleMania 34 press conference today in New Orleans to confirm the show for Sunday, April 8th, 2018. The presser was closed out by The Undertaker, who officially “let the good times roll” for the big event.

Others in attendance were Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, The Miz, Maryse, Roman Reigns, RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte, WWE Senior VP of Special Events John Saboor, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu. Vince McMahon was also there but he did make a public appearance in front of the crowd.

Below are photos and videos from the event:

Proud to be apart of the huge announcement today #Wrestlemania is coming to New Orleans in 2018 and it's gonna be #Awesome #ItCouple pic.twitter.com/ba0Qa5ytsI — The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 10, 2017

We might have a new host for #MizTV he's got the gift of gab, hard hitting questions. Thank you for the best interview ever. #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/gT1OaUaT9s — The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 10, 2017

Had one of the toughest (and most fun) interviews of my career today @WrestleMania press conference in #NewOrleans. #HardHittingQuestions pic.twitter.com/OfL73jMgOQ — Triple H (@TripleH) January 10, 2017

Excited to be returning to New Orleans next year for #WrestleMania 34 as a part of #NOLA's tricentennial celebration!! pic.twitter.com/MSI4aznE3L — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 10, 2017