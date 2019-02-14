The Undertaker Announced For Starrcast II

SI.com announced that The Undertaker will be appearing at Starrcade II on May 25th in Las Vegas.

Conrad Thompson, who runs the event, issued the following comments:

“I know people might assume this is an AEW event, but that is not true. We have wrestlers appearing from every promotion from all over the world, and Starrcast isn’t just for All Elite Wrestling fans, it’s for all wrestling fans.”

“The Undertaker is synonymous with wrestling and generations of wrestling fans have grown up with The Undertaker. We wanted to bring something unique to Las Vegas, and there isn’t anyone more special in this business than The Undertaker.”