The Undertaker Appearing On WWE RAW Next Week, Seth Rollins, Andrade

— WWE announced during Tuesday night’s episode of SmackDown LIVE that The Undertaker will appear on Raw next Monday night. It’s the final Raw before Undertaker takes on Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown on Friday, June 7.

Raw takes place at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. The Undertaker resides in Austin.

This will be the first time The Undertaker has appeared on Raw since the night after WrestleMania 35. Undertaker appeared in a segment where he interrupted Elias and laid him out.

Super ShowDown will be the first time Undertaker has wrestled since WWE Crown Jewel on November 2, 2018.

— Seth Rollins celebrated his birthday on Tuesday as the Universal Champion turned 33 years old.

— Ahead of their Intercontinental Championship Match at WWE Super ShowDown, Andrade says Finn Balor should be nervous.