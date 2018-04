– The Undertaker is slated to wrestle Rusev in a Casket Match at the upcoming Greatest Royal Rumble event. Here is a photo of The Deadman arriving in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium for the show on Friday.

– The dark main event after Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown Live and 205 Live went off the air in Louisville, KY at the KFC Yum Center saw WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy defeated The Miz.