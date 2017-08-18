The Undertaker At SummerSlam? – “The Deadman” Arrives To New York City (Photo)

There’s now a good chance of The Undertaker showing up at SummerSlam.

A wrestling fan from Austin, Texas who often travels to WWE pay-per-view events snapped a photo this today of The Undertaker (who also lives in Austin) on his flight to New York City — SummerSlam is being held nearby in Brooklyn.

The Undertaker is currently in New York. According to the fan, he took the photo when the plane landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport (which is in the New York City borough of Queens) this afternoon.

The Undertaker last appeared at WrestleMania 33. After losing to Roman Reigns, it was strongly implied that it was his last match.

