The Undertaker Having Hip Surgery In New York City? (Photo)

The UK Sun reports that The Undertaker and his wife Michelle McCool were seen today entering the David H Koch Pavilion Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. The hospital has been ranked by U.S. News as the best in the United States for orthopedics and second for rheumatology. The speculation is that Undertaker is there for hip surgery but nothing has been confirmed at this point.

As previously noted, The Undertaker has been delaying hip surgery because the procedure would most likely result in the end of his wrestling career.