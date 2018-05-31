The Undertaker Joins Instagram, WWE Announces NXT Takeover: Chicago II Theme Songs

– It appears that The Undertaker has finally joined Instagram. The account has been verified and is followed by his wife, Michelle McCool.

The Deadman A post shared by Undertaker (@undertaker) on May 29, 2018 at 7:33am PDT

– WWE issued the following:

NXT TakeOver: Chicago comes to the Allstate Arena on Saturday, June 16, one night before WWE Money in the Bank, and the event will feature the top NXT Superstars in action and new singles by #NXTLOUD artists Fozzy, featuring frontman Chris Jericho, and Halestorm.

Fozzy’s “Painless” and Halestorm’s “Uncomfortable” will be the official theme songs of NXT TakeOver: Chicago, WWE COO Triple H announced today on Twitter.

Don’t miss NXT TakeOver: Chicago when it streams live on the award-winning WWE Network on Saturday, June 16, at 8 ET/5 PT.