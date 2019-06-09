The Undertaker ‘Likes’ Fan Comment On Instagram Saying He Should Retire

At WWE Super ShowDown, pomp and circumstance accompanied both The Undertaker and Goldberg as they entered King Abdullah International Stadium for their first-ever match but it was anything but glitz and glamour once the bell rang.

Goldberg struck quickly with a spear for a two count. Undertaker seized control of the match and wore the WCW icon down.

Like a quick-striking missile, Goldberg fought back and delivered three spears. Goldberg attempted the Jackhammer near the end of the match but ended up dropping Undertaker with a sloppy brainbuster. He picked up Undertaker for a Tombstone after that. It appeared that they were going for a reversal spot, but both fell down. Undertaker then chokeslammed Goldberg and pinned him to get the win.

The match was greatly panned on social media and The Undertaker may agree with those sentiments. Shortly after the match ended, he ‘liked’ this fan comment on Instagram criticizing his and Goldberg’s effort:

“Can you please stop bringing Undertaker back now? Jesus Christ after everything he’s done for the company just let him retire in peace. Litterally, the match was terrible because those guys are in their 50s, they can’t compete at Main Event level anymore. You saw how Undertaker was struggling to stand after just 5 minutes, and Goldberg was too weak to even pull off a jackhammer. Just let them live out the rest of their days in peace, or they’ll end up getting seriously hurt.”

The critical comment was made in response to this photo WWE posted of The Undertaker and Goldberg meeting face-to-face.

Goldberg is well aware of the criticism as he apologized for letting his fans down with a lackluster performance.