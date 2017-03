The Undertaker is reportedly scheduled to return to WWE television this coming week to set up his WrestleMania 33 plans, according to PWInsider. Word is that The Deadman will likely be at RAW on Monday.

As PWMania.com reported, Undertaker is expected to wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania next month. If that is still the plan, it will be interesting to see how they set that match up.