The Undertaker Releases Statement About His Status

The Undertaker wrote the following on his official Instagram account:

“The reports of my demise have been greatly exaggerated!! I’ve made some serious lifestyle changes in an attempt to offset the years of physical abuse my body has endured. One of the major changes was losing 25lbs. Goal reached! I wanted to thank @nutritionsolutions for the meal prep! I really appreciate the help getting my diet dialed in. #iaintdoneyet #neverstopworking #rentsdue #restinpeace #goals #wwe #deathvalley #makeithappen #goodfood”