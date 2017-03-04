undertaker2

The Undertaker Retires, Gear Remains In The Ring Well After WrestleMania Is Over (Photo)

Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 Sunday night. It was Taker’s second-ever loss at the event.

After the match was over, Taker apparently retired as he wore his hat and coat for one last time before placing them in the middle of the ring with his ring gloves. Taker then kissed his wife, Michelle McCool, as he headed to the back. Taker raised his arm in the middle of the ramp, and the show ended with Taker’s gong playing.

Below is a photo of Taker’s gear remaining in the ring 30 minutes after the show ended:

Below are photos and videos from the end of the show:

