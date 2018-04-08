The Undertaker Returns At WrestleMania 34

As seen at WrestleMania 34 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on the WWE Network, The Undertaker did, in fact, accept John Cena’s challenge to a match. Before the match started, the referee ran down to the ring and told Cena something which made him upset. Cena got out of the ring, the lights went off and Elias walked out instead of The Undertaker. Elias walked down to the ring while cutting a promo. Cena ended up hitting an AA to Elias.

We see a spotlight in the ring with Taker’s hat and jacket with a lightning bolt hitting it. Lights got out then back on with the hat and jacket gone. The gong hit and Taker’s music played. Taker comes out as his deadman gimmick. Taker won the match in very quick fashion.