The Undertaker Returns On WWE Raw 25

As seen on the Monday Night Raw 25 Anniversary show in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center and Manhattan Center on the USA Network, The Undertaker made his return to WWE TV by cutting a promo about how he was featured on the first Raw and all of those superstars who have fallen at his hands including Steve Austin, Mick Foley, and Kane.
There was no mention of John Cena, who had been rumored to be Taker’s opponent at WrestleMania 34.
