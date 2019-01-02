The Undertaker Shares His First Instagram Selfie

The day is finally here: The Undertaker has shared his first Instagram selfie.

“The Deadman” posted the selfie to celebrate the No. 15 Texas Longhorns rolling past the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs, 28-21, to capture the Sugar Bowl Championship on Tuesday night.

“So proud of the Texas Longhorns! 2019 Sugar Bowl Champions!! #hookem#longhornnation#werback,” Undertaker wrote.

On March 23, 2017, The Undertaker dropped by Longhorns practice to give the players some words of wisdom.

The Longhorns live streamed The Undertaker’s pep talk on social media and he discussed breaking into the wrestling business — from how he struggled with deciding whether he wanted to give wrestling a shot to being noticed by Fritz Von Erich simply because he looked like one of his sons.