The Undertaker Still Wrestling For WWE?, Mustafa Ali Comments On Kofi Kingston

– The Undertaker is scheduled to appear on the May 3rd WWE event in Saudi Arabia which means that he’s not officially retired just yet, F4WOnline.com is reporting. Even though there were reportedly issues with Undertaker appearing at Starrcast, the Saudi Arabia shows are considered too lucrative of a deal to affect his status for those events.

– Mustafa Ali recently commented on Twitter about Kofi Kingston being pushed due to Ali’s injury:

“My dark time allowed someone else to shine. As much as it will haunt me for the rest of my career on the opportunity I missed out on, the fact that someone so deserving is getting the recognition he deserves makes it right. This was no accident. This was destiny. #KofiMania”