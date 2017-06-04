The Undertaker To Undergo Multiple Surgeries, Kevin Nash Appears On Comedy Central Show (Video)

– As seen at WrestleMania 33 this past Sunday, The Undertaker seemingly wrestled his final match in a losing effort to Roman Reigns. Following the contest, “The Deadman” left his gloves, hat, and jacket in the ring to apparently signify his retirement.

Dave Meltzer reported on the post-Raw edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that The Undertaker “is getting more surgeries now,” noting that he has held off on undergoing hip surgery.

The Undertaker underwent hip surgery last fall, but it was only a temporary fix. He will likely need to undergo hip replacement surgery, which he will reportedly do once he makes up his mind on retiring from the ring.

– Kevin Nash appeared on Tuesday’s episode of the Comedy Central series Detroiters, as seen in the video below.

The WWE Hall of Famer played Big Hank Cramblin, who is an advertising veteran who was locked up in an insane asylum.