The Undertaker To Wrestle At WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

WWE has announced that The Undertaker would face Rusev in a Casket Match at the Greatest Royal Rumble event.

The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium and will air on the WWE Network with a special start time of 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT with the event airing one hour later. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured. Here is the updated card:

50-Man Royal Rumble Match



WWE Universal Title Steel Cage Match: Brock Lesnar © vs. Roman Reigns



Singles Match: John Cena vs. Triple H

Casket Match: The Undertaker vs. Rusev



WWE Intercontinental Title Ladder Match: Seth Rollins © vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe



WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match: The Bar vs. Wyatt/Hardy or the Revival



WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: TBA vs. TBA



WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: Bludgeon Brothers © vs. The Usos



WWE Title Match: TBA vs. TBA



WWE United States Title Match: TBA vs. TBA