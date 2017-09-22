The Undertaker Visits His Child’s School (Photo), How Old Are The Ealy Brothers?

– Michelle McCool posted the photo below of herself and her husband, The Undertaker, at their child’s school, where they were lunchroom and school store monitors for the day.

– Celebrating birthdays today are identical twin brothers Gabriel and Uriel Ealy. They turn 34 years old.

Happy Birthday to @wwenxt's twin tag team, @gabriel_ealy_wwenxt and @urielealy! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Sep 22, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

The Ealy Brothers joined WWE two years ago and mostly train at the Performance Center. They’ll make sporadic appearances at NXT live events in Florida, and have made a few appearances on television. Here is footage of the two getting squashed by The Authors of Pain back in March.