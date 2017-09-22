The Undertaker Visits His Child’s School (Photo), How Old Are The Ealy Brothers?

– Michelle McCool posted the photo below of herself and her husband, The Undertaker, at their child’s school, where they were lunchroom and school store monitors for the day.
Lunch room/school store monitor for day = spying on our kid/s (my kids' friends, by default, get spied on as well), hugs by some of my favorites & endless amounts of embarrassing moments to be had at our chosen ones expense! 🤣#retiredlife #blessed #parenting101 #embarassyourkids #keepsthemguessing #orsaying #reallyinfrontofmyfriendsmom 💙
– Celebrating birthdays today are identical twin brothers Gabriel and Uriel Ealy. They turn 34 years old.
The Ealy Brothers joined WWE two years ago and mostly train at the Performance Center. They’ll make sporadic appearances at NXT live events in Florida, and have made a few appearances on television. Here is footage of the two getting squashed by The Authors of Pain back in March.