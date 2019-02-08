The Undertaker’s Fee For Appearances and Saudi Arabia Status

According to a person that attempted to book him, The Undertaker is charging $25,000 an hour for signings in the United States which would equal around $416.66 a minute. Undertaker is reportedly not taking regular bookings until the summer.

Speaking of Undertaker, it doesn’t appear that he will be wrestling at the next Saudi Arabia WWE event which is currently scheduled for May 3rd. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted the following:

”As of today [Taker is] also not working the next Saudi Arabia show, and if he was going to wrestle, the Saudi show would be the most likely show since it’s the biggest money show of the year.”