The Undertaker’s Most Shocking Returns, Stephanie McMahon Latest

— The Undertaker returned this past Monday night on Raw to help Roman Reigns thwart a two-on-one beatdown at the hands of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. The unexpected assist led to a blockbuster announcement that “The Deadman” and “The Big Dog” will join forces against “The Best in the World” and “The Scottish Psychopath” at WWE Extreme Rules on July 14.

— Stephanie McMahon is ranked No. 13 on Sprinklr’s list of the world’s 50 most influential Chief Marketing Officers in 2019.