The Usos & Cesaro Comment On Survivor Series, Big Cass/Carmella Bonus Scene, Kairi Sane

– Above is a Total Divas bonus clip with Carmella and Big Cass house hunting while in Los Angeles.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which WWE NXT Superstar has the better top rope elbow drop. As of this writing, 69% voted for Kairi Sane’s Insane Elbow while the rest voted for The Velveteen Dream’s Purple Rainmaker.

– RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos tweeted the following as The Usos prepare to face The Bar at tonight’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view:

Tag Team Championships. We’ve always been about it. The Usos usually only care about two colors: money green and title gold. But at #SurvivorSeries, we’re all about Blue. #DayOneIsh — The Usos (@WWEUsos) November 18, 2017