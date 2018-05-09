The Usos Open Up On Not Having To Play A Character In The WWE

Former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos spoke with Fox 45 News. Here are the highlights (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

Jimmy on getting to be themselves on TV:

“Our characters – we’re lucky – we basically get to just be us out there. Some guys actually have to be somebody [else] or a character. I’m glad we get to be us, so that works. It’s easy, because it’s real.”

Jimmy on how they got into wrestling:

“We are the longest reigning tag team ever in WWE History. … Four brothers, we grew up beating each other up, watching my Dad and family on TV. Breaking coffee tables, putting holes in walls, jumping off couches, it’s natural [being in the ring].”