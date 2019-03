Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following regarding The Usos and WrestleMania 35:

Correction: The Usos are on pace to make history at WrestleMania 35. They will become the first team to walk into WrestleMania as Tag Team Champions 3 years in a row.

They will pass 2 teams who did it twice (Money Inc 8-9 / Dudley Boyz 16-17)

Demolition did not do it twice.

— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 13, 2019