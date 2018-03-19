The Usos Speak On Turning Heel, Competing At WrestleMania 34, More

WWE SmackDown Tag Team champions The Usos recently spoke with Pensacola News Journal. Here are the highlights:

Potentially wrestling on the main card at WrestleMania 34:

“I don’t think it could happen, it’s gonna happen. Me and my bro keep saying, ‘This is the year,'” said Jey Uso in a recent phone interview with the News Journal. “And if for some reason we’re not on the main card, we’re doing the people wrong, man. The WWE Universe ain’t getting their money’s worth. We’re the best thing running right now, straight out the 8-5-0, right down the street from WrestleMania, man.”

“This year is probably hands down one of our hottest years,” said Jimmy Uso. “WrestleMania changes by the hour, by the minute, so I’m nervous about it.”



Turning heel:

“The heel change would have never worked if that baby face phase didn’t go as long as it did,” Jey Uso said, referring to their seven-year run as good guys. “The heel change just made it more real. We get to be us, we could talk the way we want to, dress the way we want to, it was like the ball was in our court now. And it took a lot of hard work to finally get the ball, you feel me?”