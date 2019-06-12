The Velveteen Dream Defends ‘Sports Entertainment’

Velveteen Dream releases the following statement on his Instagram page:

“Most of you hate being wrong.

You must do what you have to do. In order to do what you wan to do. Life lesson.

Case in point: This series will show you talent who made what they were given work. Good and bad.

Santino Marella made it work.

Damien Sandow (stunt double) made it work.

The Miz made it work and he’s still making everything given to him work.

Chris Jericho literally make ‘it’ work. Makes everything work.

The Godfather, APA, The Rock, D-Lo made it work.

My friend Eugene be like Eugene made it work.

A wrestling clown Doink made it work.

He’s the Boogeyman and he’s making it work too.

Goldust made it work. Unfortunately, “you can’t handle the truth” – A Few Good Men (1992)

Having the machine behind you is a separate conversation.

I am talking about playing your part to the best of your ability.

Not holding out because you’re not being booked the way you wanna!

Let’s talk about it.

Everyone leaves WWE at some point so if that is your point… grab a new number, stand back in line, and try again.

Steve Austin started as The Ringmaster (bad gimmick). Steve Austin made it work so he earned trust he earned the right to be STONE COLD STEVE AUSTIN.

Dwayne Johnson started as Rocky Maivia (bad gimmick). Dwayne Johnson made it work so he earned trust he earned the right to be THE ROCK.

Glenn Jacobs started out as Dr. Isaac Yankem (bad gimmick). Glenn Jacobs made it work so he earned trust he earned the right to be KANE.

Dave Bautista started out as Deacon Batista (bad gimmick). Dave Baustista made it work so he earned trust he earned the right to be THE ANIMAL BATISTA.

Paul started out as the blue blood Hunter Hearst Helmsley (bad gimmick). Paul Levesque made it work so he earned trust he earned the right to be TRIPLE H.

Kayfabe is dead and furthermore an archaic concept. There’s a lot more than you currently know that goes into pro wrestling sports entertainment. Whatever you call it.

And the world should know because this ain’t the carnival anymore.

Name a TV show on Network TV that you watch where majority of the actresses and actors get to control the script!! GO!

Sports entertainment pro wrestling it’s like a live theater performance broadcast on network television. Based on fictionalized sport and the grandiose personalities who take part in it.

We are actors with no classical experience with acting. We are stuntmen who train for matches (fight scenes).

WWE has always been honest about what this is, SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT.”