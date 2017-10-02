The Wrestling World Reacts To Mass Shooting In Las Vegas

Several wrestling personalities have already publicly reacted to the mass shooting that took place last night in Las Vegas, NV:

I have no words for what happened last night. Love and prayers to those in Las Vegas.. heartbreaking. This violence needs to end now💔 — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) October 2, 2017

I got a couple of friends in Vegas that I can't get a hold of. Please just be sleeping. #Hope — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) October 2, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Vegas. I woke up this morning to the news and it broke my heart. #PrayForVegas — Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 2, 2017

I can't believe there was another shooting. Las Vegas is @RealMikeBennett and I's favorite city to vacation. It's horrific. Sending Love. — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) October 2, 2017

We all need to start a movement to declare the @NRA a terrorist organization. What kind of pussies need automatic rifles to "feel safe"? — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) October 2, 2017

The situation in Las Vegas is so senseless & beyond tragic. Condolences to those who've lost, and hope for those recovering. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) October 2, 2017

Can people PLEASE stop shooting innocent people? Damn it. — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) October 2, 2017

Thoughts & prayers going to anyone effected by this horrific mass shooting in #LasVegas #Stopthehate 🙏🏽 — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) October 2, 2017

Sending so much love to Las Vegas. What is this world right now? Please stay safe. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) October 2, 2017

On behalf of PWMania.com, we would like to offer our deepest condolences and sympathies to the victims and their family/friends.