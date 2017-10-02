The Wrestling World Reacts To Mass Shooting In Las Vegas

Several wrestling personalities have already publicly reacted to the mass shooting that took place last night in Las Vegas, NV:
I have no words for what happened last night. Love and prayers to those in Las Vegas.. heartbreaking. This violence needs to end now💔
— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) October 2, 2017
I got a couple of friends in Vegas that I can't get a hold of. Please just be sleeping. #Hope
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) October 2, 2017
My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Vegas. I woke up this morning to the news and it broke my heart. #PrayForVegas
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 2, 2017
I can't believe there was another shooting. Las Vegas is @RealMikeBennett and I's favorite city to vacation. It's horrific. Sending Love.
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) October 2, 2017
We all need to start a movement to declare the @NRA a terrorist organization. What kind of pussies need automatic rifles to "feel safe"?
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) October 2, 2017
The situation in Las Vegas is so senseless & beyond tragic. Condolences to those who've lost, and hope for those recovering.
— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) October 2, 2017
Can people PLEASE stop shooting innocent people? Damn it.
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) October 2, 2017
Thoughts & prayers going to anyone effected by this horrific mass shooting in #LasVegas #Stopthehate 🙏🏽
— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) October 2, 2017
Sending so much love to Las Vegas. What is this world right now? Please stay safe.
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) October 2, 2017
On behalf of PWMania.com, we would like to offer our deepest condolences and sympathies to the victims and their family/friends.