The Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of Harley Race

Several wrestling talents have reacted to the death of 8-time NWA Worlds Champion Harley Race:
I wrote this in April of 2017 after reconnecting with Harley at an NXT show in Missouri.
I am incredibly grateful for our time together.
Thank you, Boss.
We lost a true ledend today; one of the toughest men and one of the greatest champions our sport has ever known. I loved working with him, I loved talking with him. I was proud to be his friend.
On January 25th 1993 in met a great man who became a great friend and mentor. A proper man in and out of the ring. One of the true greats. Harley Race passed today. I will be forever grateful for the time I’ve spent with him.
RIP Harley Race. In a day and age where real men seem to be an endangered species, he embodied every bit of the word “real” in and out of the ring. A rough, tough man and a gentleman. Honored to have known him. Godspeed. #RIPHarley
RIP one of the greatest wrestlers and believable promos in pro wrestling. Met ya in 93 in WCW, you were carrying around a zapper that had the boys laugh'n but running.. thank you for the road you paved and being cool to this kid.
So saddened to hear about the passing of Harley Race. A man's man. The real deal. So honored to have known him. Thank you Harley for all of the great memories and cherished time spent together. Prayers and condolences for his family
RIP to one of the greatest performers there ever was. He was a friend. You will be missed #HarleyRace #RIP
A few years ago I was fortunate to coach at the @8XNWAChampion camp.
Harley wasn’t feeling good , but then there was this short window of where he was the Harley that the old school wrestlers talked about. It was amazing being under his learning tree.
