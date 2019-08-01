The Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of Harley Race

Several wrestling talents have reacted to the death of 8-time NWA Worlds Champion Harley Race:

I wrote this in April of 2017 after reconnecting with Harley at an NXT show in Missouri. I am incredibly grateful for our time together. Thank you, Boss. 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/SlbOUCLAMi — CIAMPA (@ProjectCiampa) August 1, 2019

#RIPHarleyRace

We lost a true ledend today; one of the toughest men and one of the greatest champions our sport has ever known. I loved working with him, I loved talking with him. I was proud to be his friend. pic.twitter.com/1W103AZt67 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 1, 2019

On January 25th 1993 in met a great man who became a great friend and mentor. A proper man in and out of the ring. One of the true greats. Harley Race passed today. I will be forever grateful for the time I’ve spent with him. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 1, 2019

RIP Harley Race. In a day and age where real men seem to be an endangered species, he embodied every bit of the word “real” in and out of the ring. A rough, tough man and a gentleman. Honored to have known him. Godspeed. #RIPHarley — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) August 1, 2019

RIP one of the greatest wrestlers and believable promos in pro wrestling. Met ya in 93 in WCW, you were carrying around a zapper that had the boys laugh’n but running.. thank you for the road you paved and being cool to this kid. #HarleyRace #RIP pic.twitter.com/CNFuOngyor — RIGGS (@realscottyriggs) August 1, 2019

So saddened to hear about the passing of Harley Race. A man’s man. The real deal. So honored to have known him. Thank you Harley for all of the great memories and cherished time spent together. Prayers and condolences for his family

🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/sMfb4HB6vQ — Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) August 1, 2019

RIP to one of the greatest performers there ever was. He was a friend. You will be missed #HarleyRace #RIP — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) August 1, 2019