The Young Bucks Address Audio Issues From AEW Dynamite

During the latest edition of Being The Elite, The Young Bucks addressed the audio issues during last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite:

Nick: “This is one of the hottest crowds we’ve ever performed in front of. I’ll address the issue right now cause I found out. Satellites in Atlanta actually were out and they had a big problem with the whole TNT network.”

Matt: “As soon as we get to the back, I get a bunch of complaints, people texting me saying that the audio was bad on the TNT episode for our match. It’s a downer for me cause it’s like, we just went out and killed it. This is one of the hottest crowds we’ve ever performed in front of.”