The Young Bucks Comment On CM Punk, Asuka Teases Heading To Main WWE Roster After NXT Takeover

– During a recent edition of Ask The Elite, The Young Bucks commented on CM Punk and here was a quote from the segment:

“He’s like one of the last guys I think could come back and make a true impact in wrestling.”

– During a recent interview with Newsweek.com, NXT Women’s Champion Asuka teased heading to the main roster after the NXT Takeover: Brooklyn show. Here is what she said:

“I’m going to go to Takeover and beat Ember Moon and keep my title. Then I will probably go to Raw or SmackDown and get another title.”