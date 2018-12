ProWrestlingTees.com released a list of the Top 10 best selling merchandise sellers of 2018. The Young Bucks ranked at #1 and fared better than top WWE acts such as Steve Austin and CM Punk.

2018 has been good to the Elite! Things like this wouldn’t be possible without our passionate fans so thanks again for taking this journey with us. 2019 is going to be even better! pic.twitter.com/dF2GWlMetQ — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) December 27, 2018