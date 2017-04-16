The Young Bucks Take Shot At JBL (Video), News On The Next Set Of Impact Wrestling TV Tapings, With This Ring

– The latest episode of Being the Elite has been uploaded to The Elite YouTube channel and during the video, Nick and Matt are trying to brush their teeth and Matt says to Nick, “You’re blocking me, for no reason, just like JBL did.” After the shot was taken, both Nick and Kenny Omega then give a look towards the camera.

This is a reference to JBL blocking numerous people on Twitter over the Mauro Ranallo situation.

– Impact Wrestling will be holding TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL on April 20th – April 23rd. During the tapings, the company will be taping upcoming episodes of Impact as well as One Night Only pay-per-view events. Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling will be a live episode on Pop TV (taped about 90 minutes before it goes on the air).

– Here is this week’s edition of Josh Mathews’ With This Ring: