The Young Bucks Talk About The Bullet Club Leader vs. Leader Story, Cody, More

In an interview with ESPN, Nick and Matt Jackson, the Young Bucks, spoke about various topics. Here are the highlights:

Matt on Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega building their characters:

“They have so much passion for wrestling. Cody is a guy who’s never off. He’s always on. He’s always thinking about wrestling. Kenny’s the same. He’s very passionate about the business. They think of everything outside of just wrestling matches. They think of building characters so they’re real. Like real-life things you can reach out, touch and grab. It’s not just, ‘Here’s a match.’ It’s, ‘Here’s a person.’ And Kenny will build that person from the ground up, and so will Cody. People are so attached to these characters because they’re real. Because there are elements of what Kenny is in real life in there and same with Cody. Cody’s just the perfect bad guy and Kenny’s the perfect good guy. I think that’s why it works so well.”

Nick on the original plans for the leader vs. leader story:

“It was supposed to be Kenny and Adam Cole, to be honest. That was the first original BC split that we pictured. But Adam left to WWE, so we’re like, ‘Man, we need to do it, but who could we do it with?’”