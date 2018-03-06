The Young Bucks Tease Wrestling At WrestleMania

WWE has yet to make it clear who will be the opponents for Raw Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro at WrestleMania 34. Sheamus and Cesaro have been saying on social media that there are no more challengers for them in the division.

Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks teased on Twitter that they are free on April 8th, which is WrestleMania 34. Keep in mind that this match is not likely to happen as The Young Bucks are under contract with ROH and NJPW through next year. In fact, The Young Bucks are slated to wrestle at ROH Supercard of Honor event the day before Mania. You can see the exchange here:

Who will Step Up To #TheBar at #WrestleMania34? The Greatest Tag Team on Earth has NO worthy opponents on The Grandest Stage of Them All. This is an Open Invitation… #StepUpToTheBar — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 6, 2018