The Young Bucks Win The AAA Tag Team Titles (Video)

At Saturday night’s AAA Rey De Reyes event, The Young Bucks made a surprise appearance and challenged the Lucha Brothers to a match for the tag team titles.
The Lucha Brothers had just won the tag team titles but agreed to an impromptu match. The Bucks picked up the victory in a quick match.
💥SORPRESA: LOS NUEVOS CAMPEONES @MattJackson13 @NickJacksonYB 💥 @AEWrestling
#ReyDeReyes desde Puebla.
— Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) March 17, 2019