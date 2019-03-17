The Young Bucks Win The AAA Tag Team Titles (Video)

At Saturday night’s AAA Rey De Reyes event, The Young Bucks made a surprise appearance and challenged the Lucha Brothers to a match for the tag team titles.

The Lucha Brothers had just won the tag team titles but agreed to an impromptu match. The Bucks picked up the victory in a quick match.

