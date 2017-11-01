The Young Bucks Working With Top WWE Star

– It was announced today that The Young Bucks would be part of Chris Jericho’s rock and wrestling cruise in 2018. In the Instagram post, Jericho referred to the team as the “hottest act in wrestling today” and used the hashtag #TooSw**t.
HUGE NEWS- It’s official… @nickjacksonyb & @mattjacksonyb are coming on the @jericho_cruise!! They are the HOTTEST act in wrestling today and they will be part of the @ringofhonor #SeaOfHonor Tournament ONBOARD the #RockNWrestlingRager leaving out of Miami on October 27, 2018!!! Book your cabin NOW at chrisjerichocruise.com!! #TheYoungBucks (graphic by @wrestlingparty ) #TooSw**t #onesweet