The Young Bucks Working With Top WWE Star

HUGE NEWS- It’s official… @nickjacksonyb & @mattjacksonyb are coming on the @jericho_cruise!! They are the HOTTEST act in wrestling today and they will be part of the @ringofhonor #SeaOfHonor Tournament ONBOARD the #RockNWrestlingRager leaving out of Miami on October 27, 2018!!! Book your cabin NOW at chrisjerichocruise.com!! #TheYoungBucks (graphic by @wrestlingparty ) #TooSw**t #onesweet

A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on Nov 1, 2017 at 1:43am PDT