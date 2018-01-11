Theme Songs For NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia Officially Announced

WWE issued the following:

NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia comes to the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Jan. 27. The event will feature the top NXT Superstars in action, as well as new singles by up-and-coming artists that are part of #NXTLOUD.

WWE COO Triple H announced the featured artist today on Twitter. The official TakeOver themes include “When the Lights Come On” and “Into the Fire” by Asking Alexandria.