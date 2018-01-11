Theme Songs For NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia Officially Announced

WWE issued the following:
NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia comes to the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Jan. 27. The event will feature the top NXT Superstars in action, as well as new singles by up-and-coming artists that are part of #NXTLOUD.
WWE COO Triple H announced the featured artist today on Twitter. The official TakeOver themes include “When the Lights Come On” and “Into the Fire” by Asking Alexandria.
So LOUD one song wasn’t enough. @AAofficial is #NXTLOUD and gives us the official theme songs for #NXTTakeOver: Philadelphia. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/j8K8zlUdUd
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 10, 2018